WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The board of the Boys and Girls Club of Wichita Falls is about to launch a major fundraising effort in order to build a new club facility and upgrade the other four Boys and Girls Clubs in town.

Tuesday, Aug. 23, club leaders unveiled artist renderings of the brand new Boys and Girls Club to be built as the Rosewood Community Center at the intersection of Rosewood Avenue and Juarez Street on the city’s east side.

That $6 million project is a joint venture of the Wichita Falls Housing Authority and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Wichita falls. In addition, another $4 million will be used to upgrade and renovate the central Boys and Girls Club on 6th Street, the northwest Boys and Girls Club on Beverly, and the southeast and southwest clubs.

In all, they’re working to raise more than $11 million. 80% of that goal has already been reached through major private donors. The rest will be up to the residents of Wichita Falls and surrounding area.

Construction on Rosewood will begin in March.