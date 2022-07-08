WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Due to an overabundance of wild horses and burros in the Bureau of Land Management’s 10 western counties, wild horse and burro specialist Crystal Cowan said there had to be something done about it.

The Bureau of Land Management is holding its wild horse and burro adoption event. This year those who adopt any of the 120 wild horses or burros will receive a $1,000 adoption incentive.

Cowan said the wild animals are in such abundance that the land cannot support the growing numbers, which is why they hold this adoption event in hopes to bring those numbers down. She said if they didn’t control the population then the numbers of wild horses and burros would double every four years or triple every six years.

“We do have an application for folks to fill out, we want to make sure they have a good corral to put the animals in, several people here to ask questions so just come out and ask us any questions and look at the horses we have. If you’re not set up for it this time just come out and ask questions and maybe get ready for next time,” Cowan said.

The BLM announced additional steps to ensure the animals are being well taken care of including an inspection 6 months after the adoption is made.

The wild horse and burro adoption event is being held in the J.S. Bridwell AG Center.

You can catch the event Saturday, July 9, from 8 a.m. to noon. For more information on this event, click here.