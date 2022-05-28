WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For the first time, Carry The Load made one of its stops in Wichita Falls to remember the fallen on Memorial weekend.

Every year the non-profit organization hits the road with a hashtag ‘who are you carrying?’

A 20,000 mile national relay anyone can join which includes five routes, crossing 48 states and 100 rallies before hitting the final destination in Dallas.

One of the members of the campaign talks about what it means to carry the flag and remember the sacrifices soldiers and first responders have done for our country.

“There’s no level of importance that we could actually put on that. It’s just something that we just can’t stop doing, we can’t stop saying their names, we can’t stop getting out there and remembering what they did because every choice that we make, every freedom we have comes from what they did for us,” paramedic Beau York said.

In addition to providing emotional healing, Carry The Load raises funds to assist the military and their families.

Click here for more information on Carry The Load.