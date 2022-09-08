WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Preparations for October’s Cattle Baron’s Ball are already underway, and it all started Thursday night with the Cattle Baron’s Ball Fashion Show.

The show was put on to give people ideas for what to wear to the ball, and our very own Lauren Linville emceed the September 8th event with local D.J. Big Jim Russell.

Cancer survivors, supporters and community leaders walked the runway at The Warehouse with some of their stories shared during their appearance.

Different boutiques and stores dressed the models for the show, which benefits the American Cancer Society.

The Cattle Baron’s Ball will be held Saturday, October 29, and Lauren and Big Jim will be emcees for that event as well.