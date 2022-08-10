WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — National Healthcare Week is from August 7 through 13, and the Community Healthcare Center is celebrating in a big way.

Wednesday, folks had the chance to stop by for a free hotdog lunch, as well as check out some services offered by the center.

Director of Marketing and Outreach David Preston said with 1,400 healthcare centers nationwide that serve over 30 million Americans, hosting events and raising awareness is very important.

“That way the public knows how crucial it is, the services that we provide for the public, for the vulnerable and for those that are underserved,” Preston said.

The Community Healthcare Center will also have a free sport physical clinic Thursday, August 11, from 2 to 5 p.m.

This will be their last clinic since school starts next week, so they encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity.