WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the City of Wichita Falls on Tuesday announced upcoming repairs to a section of the Circle Trail.

City officials said cyclists should use caution or altogether avoid the area of the Circle Trail between Loop 11 and the Camp Fire property while these repairs take place.

City officials said warranty repairs consisting of concrete spot repairs will begin on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Warning signs and cones will be in the work areas.

The project is expected to take about three weeks to complete, weather permitting.

A full map of the Circle Trail can be found on the City of Wichita Falls website.

