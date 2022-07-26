WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With little to no rain in the past few months, and temps expected to stay in the triple digits, the city of Wichita Falls is now asking the public to be aware of their water usage.

Director of Public Works Russell Schreiber said the National Weather Service is predicting above-average temps, and below-average rainfall for our area, meaning folks need to conserve as much water as possible.

“This year looks almost identical to 2011,” Schreiber said.

Schrieber said even though we had more days in a row, so far, where Texoma had triple digits temps back in 2011, the higher temps now aren’t looking good for the future.

“Right now if we don’t get anymore appreciable type rain or type of runoff and the hundred degree days continue like they’re going and we see the same decline rates of the reservoirs, then we’ll probably be into Stage One of our overall drought plan sometime in late September,” Schreiber said.

Which will come with additional water use restrictions.

“Don’t go out there and turn on your spray irrigation between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. A lot of that is just going to evaporate. If you have leaks in your system just repair that and if you’re washing your car at home there’s always year-round restrictions of having a shut-off nozzle on the end of your hose so you don’t lay it down and just forget it and leave it running,” Schreiber said.

Schreiber says the reuse pipeline has played a key role and has been since July of 2021.

“We’re putting roughly between eight and a half to nine million gallons of water a day back into the reservoir which is one of the reasons we’re still at 77% in the reservoir. I think it’s contributing to shoring up that supply and that’s what we had hoped that it would do,” Schreiber said.

Schreiber said if the community does its part in conserving water now, it will help us tremendously in the future.

Stage One of the Water Conservation Plan will automatically be put into place when lake levels reach 65 percent, which again is being predicted to happen in September.