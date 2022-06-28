WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City View Independent School District will be providing counseling after the death of coach Bobby Morris.

According to the district’s Facebook post, the district will have counselors on the high school campus on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Morris took his own life after allegations of wrongdoing were made on social media over the weekend. He was placed on administrative leave while authorities investigated the allegations.

Superintendent Tony Bushong issued two statements during the day confirming the investigation but saying that formal complaints against the coach had not been received by the school or the school police.

At this time, no other details have been released.