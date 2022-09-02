WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma Gives is Thursday, September 8, less than a week away now.

This year, Crime Stoppers has put the ‘fun’ in fundraiser with its “Chase the Chief Armadillo Derby” already underway during Early Giving.

Competing are Wichita Falls Police Chief Manuel Borrego’s armadillo B.O.L.O., Fire Chief Ken Prillaman’s armadillo Smoke Eater, Mayor Stephen Santellana’s armadillo Golden Opportunities and Sheriff David Duke’s armadillo Hazard.

All you have to do is go to the Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Facebook page and select your favorite racer. A link is provided from there where you can make your donation and show your support.

As of Friday, September 2, Chief Borrego is ahead in the race with $480 raised for Crime Stoppers, followed by Mayor Santellana at $100 and Chief Prillaman and Sheriff Duke at $70.

These amounts and racer positions can change quickly, though.

If you’d like to help make that happen, just follow the links above and help Crime Stoppers go on serving the Wichita Falls area.