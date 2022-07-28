WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Today you have the chance to help support kids at United Regional Health Care System through Children’s Miracle Network by enjoying some Dairy Queen on Miracle Treat Day!

Dairy Queen locations in Wichita Falls, Holliday, Henrietta, and Graham are donating $1 to United Regional when you purchase a Blizzard Treat at participating locations on July 28.

In the past 38 years, Dairy Queen has raised more than $166 million to support Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

“Here at United Regional, our staff plays an essential role providing much needed care for kids and their families. We are providing care, education, and other support services to build healthier communities.” said Noel Filer, United Regional Foundation Director in a press release statement provided to our newsroom. “We are so grateful for DQ® restaurants, who are not only providing joy with a sweet treat to our community, but also enhancing the lives of our future generations.”

If you want to help Children’s Miracle Network, make sure to stop by your favorite local location for a Blizzard!