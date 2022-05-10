WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For the next two days, you and the kiddos can head to the River Bend Nature Center to meet some special guest animals, visiting from the Dallas Zoo.

The Dallas Zoo has over 2,000 animals but from May 10 through the 12, you can meet seven of these special animals at the river bend nature center.

These 45-minute interactive shows introduce children to species from around the world. Children will get to see African black-foot penguins, birds of prey, brown mountain tortoises, and more.

In addition, a portion of your ticket money goes to helping animals in need!

“A lot of these species are quite vulnerable to extinction and so when you get to experience something like this so in a few years, who knows what will still be around. Hopefully, they are. It’s a really fun part of the job, it’s really fun to see their faces light up and it should hopefully make them care more for these animals, want do more want to save more” Dianne Revis and Ryan Hanley from the Dallas Zoo said.

“Getting near nature and animals and exposing them to things they don’t necessarily see in a classroom setting, so that’s our goal. We want to get you close to things you’re normally terrified of so we can get you over your fears,” River Ben Nature Center Exhibits Curator Jennica Lambert said.

There will be two shows a day, one at 10 a.m. and another at 11:15 a.m. Tickets are $5 and babies under 1 are free.

