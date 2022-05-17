WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An investigation is underway after police said a body was found by a railroad employee on Tuesday morning in Wichita Falls.

According to Wichita Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officers responded at about 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 to investigate a body that was found.

Sgt. Eipper said a BSNF Railroad employee discovered the body on the west side of the train tracks on the 500 block of Carolina Street.

The WFPD Crimes Against Persons detectives responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

Sgt. Eipper said the victim is a white male. Police have not identified the victim at this time.

According to Sgt. Eipper, the body is being sent for an autopsy and the investigation is pending.

If you have any information about this case, please call the WFPD non-emergency number 940-720-5000 or the WFPD Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.