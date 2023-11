WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Wichita Falls Brewing Company is calling for all Wichitans to come out and decorate ‘Figgy.’

The company needs help decorating its Fig tree for the second year and calls for people to bring or donate old Christmas ornaments.

Tree decorating will begin at 3 p.m. and end at 11 p.m., but everyone is encouraged to come and go as they please. People of all ages are welcome, and the staff will provide a coloring sheet for children to color.

For more information click here.