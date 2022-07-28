WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Downtown Wichita Falls Development has announced the hiring of their new Program Director.

Alisha Hagler, will serve as Program Director of the nonprofit with her priorities being merchant relations, creating and assisting with Downtown Wichita Falls Development programs and initiatives, and management of the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market.

Photo of Alisha Hagler courtesy of Downtown Wichita Falls Development

“I’m honored for the opportunity to continue serving small business and my community in a more comprehensive capacity. My passion for local entrepreneurship and bridging gaps in commerce is what drives me to develop stronger relationships that focus on access to local food, small business development, and creating lasting connections,” Hagler said in a press release sent to our news room.

Downtown Wichita Falls Development Executive Director, Jana Schmader said she very excited to bring Hagler to the team.

“I am ecstatic to have Alisha join the staff at Downtown Development and bring forth her professionalism and her passion for small businesses, entrepreneurship, and the Farmers Market,” Schmader said. Alisha’s specific skill set of consensus building, organization, and relationship management has been monumental in the Downtown community since her involvement began. She will be a perfect fit for our nonprofit as we continue to catalyze change, advocate for our merchants and advance the development of the district.”

Hagler will begin her new role on Monday, August 15.