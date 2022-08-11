WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The four-day event for the Hotter’N Hell Hundred brings thousands of people to the streets of Wichita Falls for cycling events. With those events, though, come road closures and detours.
If you’re trying to get around downtown Wichita Falls from Friday, August 26, through Sunday, August 28, you’re likely to run into trouble.
Find our list of known road closures below to make plans in advance:
There are no road closures expected for Thursday, August 25, as the main events this day will take place at the MPEC from 3 until 8 p.m.
Friday, August 26:
USAC Criterium Races – 4:30 to 8 p.m.
- 7th St from Bluff St to Austin St
- 8th St from Bluff St to Lamar St
- 9th St from Burnett St to Lamar St
- Bluff St from 7th St to 8th St
- Burnett St from 7th St to 9th St
- Austin St from 7th St to 9th St
- Travis St from 8th St to 9th St
- Lamar St from 8th St to 9th St
Saturday, August 27:
HHH Endurance Ride Start Line – 4:30 to 9 a.m.
- Scott Ave from Lincoln Ave to 11th St
USAC Road Race Finish – 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
- Spur 447 Exit Ramp to Indiana Ave
- Indiana Ave from 13th St to 11th St to Ohio Ave
- Ohio Ave from 11th St to 8th St
HHH Endurance Ride Finish – 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Scott Ave from Lincoln to 4th St (75Mile, 100K, 50Mile, 25Mile, & 10K)
- Spur 447 Exit Ramp to Indiana Ave (100Mile)
- Indiana Ave 13th St to 11th St
- 11th St from Indiana Ave to Lamar St
- Lamar St from 11th St to 2nd St
Cross-town access will be maintained throughout the day Saturday on 7th St when Scott Ave or Lamar St is blocked.
Sunday, August 28:
Sunday USAC Criterium Races – 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Ohio Ave from 6th St to 9th St
- Indiana Ave from 6t St to 9th St
- Scott Ave from 7th St to 8th St
- 6th St from Indiana Ave to Ohio Ave
- 7th St from Scott Ave to Ohio Ave
- 8th St from Scott Ave to Ohio Ave
- 9th St from Indiana Ave to Ohio Ave
Access in and out of residential parking will be assisted by volunteer marshals.