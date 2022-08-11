WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The four-day event for the Hotter’N Hell Hundred brings thousands of people to the streets of Wichita Falls for cycling events. With those events, though, come road closures and detours.

If you’re trying to get around downtown Wichita Falls from Friday, August 26, through Sunday, August 28, you’re likely to run into trouble.

Find our list of known road closures below to make plans in advance:

There are no road closures expected for Thursday, August 25, as the main events this day will take place at the MPEC from 3 until 8 p.m.

Friday, August 26:

USAC Criterium Races – 4:30 to 8 p.m.

7th St from Bluff St to Austin St

8th St from Bluff St to Lamar St

9th St from Burnett St to Lamar St

Bluff St from 7th St to 8th St

Burnett St from 7th St to 9th St

Austin St from 7th St to 9th St

Travis St from 8th St to 9th St

Lamar St from 8th St to 9th St

Saturday, August 27:

HHH Endurance Ride Start Line – 4:30 to 9 a.m.

Scott Ave from Lincoln Ave to 11th St

USAC Road Race Finish – 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Spur 447 Exit Ramp to Indiana Ave

Indiana Ave from 13th St to 11th St to Ohio Ave

Ohio Ave from 11th St to 8th St

HHH Endurance Ride Finish – 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Scott Ave from Lincoln to 4th St (75Mile, 100K, 50Mile, 25Mile, & 10K)

Spur 447 Exit Ramp to Indiana Ave (100Mile)

Indiana Ave 13th St to 11th St

11th St from Indiana Ave to Lamar St

Lamar St from 11th St to 2nd St

Cross-town access will be maintained throughout the day Saturday on 7th St when Scott Ave or Lamar St is blocked.

Sunday, August 28:

Sunday USAC Criterium Races – 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Ohio Ave from 6th St to 9th St

Indiana Ave from 6t St to 9th St

Scott Ave from 7th St to 8th St

6th St from Indiana Ave to Ohio Ave

7th St from Scott Ave to Ohio Ave

8th St from Scott Ave to Ohio Ave

9th St from Indiana Ave to Ohio Ave

Access in and out of residential parking will be assisted by volunteer marshals.