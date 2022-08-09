WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 41st Annual Hotter’N Hell Hundred is a little over two weeks away and in order to get downtown Wichita Falls in tip-top shape before the ride, Downtown Wichita Falls Development is asking for your help with the annual downtown clean-up Sunday.

Executive Director for Downtown Wichita Falls Development Jana Schmader said in order to prepare for the thousands of riders flocking to town, downtown officials along with volunteers will be walking around the area picking up litter, debris, and even pulling weeds.

Schmader said this annual event could have a lasting impact on the visitors.

“People come and they see a great city they’re going to come back and they may not just come back for Hotter’N Hell, they might come by for a weekend trip. So it’s always important for the community to gather together and support our own street scapes and clean them up to put our best face out there,” Schmader said.

Schmader said if you don’t have the time to volunteer, they are also accepting donations that could help them with the cleaning up such as gloves, water, and gardening tools.

For more information on how you can volunteer or donate to the clean-up, click here.