WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There’s an ocean of possibilities at the Wichita Falls Public Library this summer.

“It’s super rewarding and very exciting when a little one comes running in and the more excited to see the book than anyone else around them,” Library Program Specialist Fox Baker said.

Baker and youth services librarian Celena Bradley have spent the last year planning dozens of fun summer reading events for the community, and it all kicks off in just a few days at their summer reading kick off party.

“That’s really just going to be the place where everybody can come and kind of start summer with us but also get information about the programs and how to participate in the readings. But throughout the rest of the months, June and July, we’re gonna have activities for all ages,” Bradley said.

And these aren’t just your typical library storytimes.

“We have storybook yoga on Monday mornings and that’s going to be for kids of all ages and they’re grown up. We read a story, they go through a yoga flow that’s inspired by the story and designed to be gentle for beginners,” Bradley said.

Tuesdays are for teens, consisting of games and different craft sessions. Wednesdays will have some performers and musical instruments, Thursdays are for storytimes, and the weekend is open to all ages, so fun for the adults, too.

“All of our adult programs are going to be on Saturdays this year and that is for June and July and there’s everything from stitch meetups to crafts. So we’re going to hopefully have something for everybody,” Bradley said.

And after the pandemic, everyone is just glad this is back.

“It’s like an event almost a holiday of its own that we get to celebrate and bring everybody into and we just love seeing everyone’s excitement,” Baker said.

Excitement about reading that can have a lasting impact on everyone’s lives.

“Remember the worlds and the adventures and the stuff that made me want to get into being around books and I’m sure we’re seeing plenty of baby librarians showing up, checking out the library with us,” Baker said.

And they hope to see you at the library this summer, too!

The best part about all of those activities you hear about is that it’s all free. All you have to do is come to the library!

Click here for more information on exact dates and times of the events.