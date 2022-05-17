WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety have identified the victim in a fatal rollover accident involving a motorcycle late Monday night.

According to DPS Staff Sergeant Dan Buesing, Amber Lynn Bennett, 20, of Wichita Falls was pronounced dead on scene by the Clay County Justice of the Peace.

Sgt. Buesing said the crash happened Monday, May 16, 2022 at around 10:55 p.m. on U.S. 287 east of Wichita Falls, close to F.M. 2393.

Sgt. Buesing said a 2017 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by Cole Crowder, 22, of Brownwood, was northbound on U.S. 287, and Bennett was his passenger.

According to Sgt. Buesing, for reasons unknown, Crowder lost control of the motorcycle, ejecting both occupants off of the motorcycle.

Sgt. Buesing said Crowder was thrown clear of the roadway, but Bennett came to rest in the northbound lanes of U.S. 287.

A passenger car was also traveling north on U.S. 287 when Crowder and Bennet were ejected.

According to Sgt. Buesing, the driver of the passenger car was unable to make an evasive maneuver and struck Bennett who was lying in the roadway.

Crowder was transported to United Regional with serious injuries, The driver of the passenger car was not injured.

It should be noted that several social media posts from friends and family members of Bennett referred to her as “Cole’s wife” and said she went by Amber Crowder.

The crash is under investigation by the Texas Highway Patrol.