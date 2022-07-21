WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One couple is hoping to bring more family fun events to town with a drive-in movie theater!

Doman’s Classic Drive-In, located at FM 367 and Wellington Lane, is bringing back that old school drive-in feel to the Wichita Falls community and it’s completely FREE.

A Facebook group dedicated to the drive-in has more information available including details about movies they will be showing and show times.

Photo from Stephen Doman

Photo from Stephen Doman

All showings will be on Saturday nights with an alternating schedule of every two or three weeks. Movies will start at dark, with no specific time, so make sure to get there during sunset or earlier!

If you decide to come out for a movie, make sure to bring your own lawn chairs, drinks, and movie snacks!

The next two movies shown will be The Breakfast Club and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, with the showing date and time to be determined.

For more information on movie times, you can join Doman’s Classic Drive-In Facebook group.