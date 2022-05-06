WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The $500,000 emergency contract to fix the northbound lanes on I-44 after a wind turbine gearbox bounced off a trailer, causing serious damage, has now been complete.

TxDOT Wichita Falls released a statement on Facebook. late Thursday night, May 5, saying northbound lanes were reopened around 11 p.m.

The U.S. 281 Northbound closure at Jacksboro Highway will be reopened so traffic is able to move north to the freeway and onto I-44 without stopping.

Eastbound U.S. 82/Kell Freeway Flyover ramp to Northbound U.S. 287 will remain closed Thursday night. Traffic control will remain in place until it can be rearranged to allow traffic to use the ramp again.