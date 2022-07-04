WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For nearly four decades folks have been flocking to the Kell House every Fourth of July for the annual old-fashioned Fourth of July Celebration and “Most Patriotic” Parade.

It was all smiles Monday morning as hundreds of families showed up.

“It’s a popular event. It just kind of makes you feel like, hey it hasn’t been the Fourth of July unless I’ve been to the Kell House that morning. So that’s kind of what this is and people love to come back for it. You know we get lots of great memories and it’s just a lot of fun,” Kell House Museum Site Director Nadine McKown said.

McKown says those attending had the chance to check out their famous parade along with several games and activities for the kiddos.

“It’s just a lot of fun. I love having Sheppard Air Force Base here, I feel like it just really makes the parade. And the fire trucks and we had the jeep club who came out and kind of saved us this year with some transportation. So the parade is great! And then, I don’t know the games are, it’s just fun to see everybody having fun,” McKown said.

With this celebration going on for nearly four decades, McKown says it wouldn’t be possible without all of the help from volunteers and the community.

“We started several months ago with a committee and then we reached out to a whole lot of volunteers to make this happen. Our staff is really small so volunteers is the only way that this works so we appreciate that a whole lot,” McKown said.

Not only does the celebration provide families with something to do with their kiddos, it also helps the kell house with repairs that are underway.

“If you see this just know that we are always taking donations to help with the restoration project. We are well on our way to finish the outside part but there’s always more work that needs to be done so yes we would absolutely for you to help us along with that,” McKown said.

To donate so that the Kell House Museum can continue the annual celebration for many more years to come, click here to donate.