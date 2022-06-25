WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The vacant spot where Old Navy once stood at Sikes Senter Mall was packed for the all weekend long event Super Anime Fest.

At the event, fans could grab different anime merch, custom paintings, comic books and so much more. And that’s not all, fans also got to meet their favorite voice actors from numerous shows!

“Most notably, Azula from Avatar the Last Airbender and I’m Daphne Blake from Scooby-Doo, I have been doing that for about 22 years. I do also so many things, Vicky from the Fairly Godparents and I was Emily Elizabeth on Clifford the Big Red Dog! Clifford, where are you?” voice actor Grey Delisle said. “I love meeting fans. It’s so exciting to hear all the different ways you have affected people’s lives and you don’t know. You know you’re just in a little booth with a microphone and people say like, ‘oh my mom was sick and we watch your show every day and it brought us closer together,’ and so many sweet things that I had no idea about.”

If you didn’t have a chance to go, don’t worry because you can still go Sunday, June. Doors open at noon and the event goes until 6 p.m.

Entry prices range from $10 to $40.

Click here for more information.