WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — No one was injured in a fire that damaged a garage and a rear apartment of a home on Giddings Street Sunday afternoon.

According to Wichita Falls Fire Department Assistant Fire Marshal Jody Ashlock, the WFFD responded to a home in the 1300 block of Giddings Street at about 4:08 p.m. Sunday, August 14.

The first crew on scene saw fire coming from a detached garage behind the main house on the lot. The fire had also spread to a nearby garage apartment building.

Ashlock said two people were asleep inside the apartment, but the owner of the home woke them up and got them out of the building.

The fire on both buildings took approximately an hour to extinguish and complete salvage and overhaul of the structures.

Oncor was also called to the scene because there were live power lines on the ground. The gas on the property was also shut off.

The apartment and the main house were on separate electric meters, so Oncor said they would reconnect the power to the front house since it hadn’t been damaged, but the transformer and both primary services were damaged and need to be replaced.

The fire was caused by an arcing power line going to the apartment that became disconnected from the service on the building.

Ashlock said the entire garage was destroyed, and the apartment sustained major damage to the exterior and attic area.

No occupants or WFFD firefighters reported injuries during this fire. Red Cross was not called to respond to this address.

The damage to both structures is estimated to be $7,000, and the contents are estimated at $1,000.