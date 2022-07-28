WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department worked a structure fire early Thursday morning at Alsco Linens.

When firefighters arrived to Alsco Linens around 2:25 a.m., they met with a building representative who confirmed there was a fire inside the building, but he could not confirm where inside the building.

Firefighters were able to locate the fire inside the loading dock on the East side of the building. The fire was in the laundry storage area where large bags of biohazard laundry were stored on an overhead conveyor.

Officials said the overhead sprinklers were activated and helped contain the fire. The were not able to put out the fire completely because the overhead bags on the conveyor blocked the sprinklers.

Surveillance video provided by the Alsco Linens facility manager, shows that the fire was caused by an exothermic reaction from the grease and oil on the rags in the basket.

Officials said there were no injuries reported and that the fire damaged a large amount of linens, but an exact estimate of the damage is not available at this time.

There were 15 units and 32 firefighters on scene to battle the fire, including WFFD and SAFB firefighters.