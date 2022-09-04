WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma Gives is just four days away, and First Step wants you to remember them.

First Step is a nonprofit organization that provides free, confidential and comprehensive services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

First Step’s Executive Director Michelle Turnbow and company were out at Kiwanis Park Sunday afternoon raising awareness and money.

The non-profit served burgers and gave out t-shirts, signs and other goodies.

Turnbow says Sunday’s fundraiser and Texoma Gives is not only about raising money but educating everyone about domestic violence in the community.

“If First Step is not here, where do these clients go? Where do these people in need go for the safety or the services? And so, the huge impact First Step has made over four decades in this community, I think I would just like to see more people in this community understand what we do,” Turnbow said.

Texoma Gives is coming up on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Click here to visit the Texoma Gives website. Click here to visit the First Step website.