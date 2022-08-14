WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — First United Methodist Church held its annual city-wide Prayer Walk Sunday afternoon for Wichita Falls ISD students and their schools.

Members of the church gathered at all WFISD campuses Sunday, August 14, at 1 p.m. to come together and spend time in prayer.

The group who gathered at Old High prayed for students, faculty and administrators.

This event is a chance to bring the community together to pray for the district to have a smooth and safe school year.

“It makes me feel that I have everyone in the community supporting me and supporting all my friends here and my family and everyone here helping me,” WFISD student Parker Deal said. “Makes you realize that everyone is here supporting you, and it just makes you feel special.”

WFISD student return to school Wednesday, August 17.