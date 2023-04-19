HENRIETTA (KFDX/KJTL) — An auto dealer in Henrietta is top dog among Chevy dealers in Texas when it comes to customer service. Four Stars Auto Ranch received the 2023 Texas Chevrolet Dealer of the Year Award.

That’s out of 250 Chevy Dealers in the state. A celebration luncheon was held Wednesday for staff and community members. Four Stars Auto Ranch owner Kelly Strausser said the lesson learned is that you should focus on the things you can control.

As part of the awards luncheon, the dealership also presented a $500 check to the ARC of Wichita County, an organization that serves individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the area.