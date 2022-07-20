WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — School is almost back in session. If your child is planning on playing sports in school next year, they’ll need a physical this summer.

Community Healthcare Center is hoping to make it easier for parents by holding a free sports physical clinic this summer.

It’s for all high school and middle school athletes and extracurricular students such as marching band students. Students do not have to be a patient of Community Healthcare Center to participate.

The students must bring the required sports physical form signed by their parent or guardian.

It’s Thursday, July 21, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Community Healthcare Center on Martin Luther Kings Jr. Boulevard.

For more information or questions regarding the clinic, please call (940)766-6306 or click here for more information.