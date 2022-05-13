WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Fro-yo is an important tool helping Texomans stay cool.

Just about everyone is a fan of ice cream or a frozen yogurt treat and having some on these hot days like we’ve been having in Texoma is a sure way to cool off.

Local frozen yogurt shop Yogurt Journey says the weather is sending dozens of customers inside their doors and from frozen yogurt, smoothies and even frozen yogurt rolls, they have it all.

They have a dozen different frozen yogurt flavors from cake batter to classic vanilla and all kinds of neat toppings to go along with it. Employees like Emma Barker say this heatwave we’ve been seeing has definitely been keeping them very busy.

“Typically, like summertime is our busiest time when we start selling yogurt and everything just because weather’s getting hot, kids are out of school and it’s been busy. Like I think it’s going to be a very busy weekend just because you could kind of tell just like Monday until like now we’ve had a lot of people in. We also have a lot of games in here, too, T.V.s and Wi-Fi. Free Wi-Fi!,” Barker said.

If you’re not in the mood for frozen yogurt they also have funnel cakes, fried Oreos and chocolate-covered strawberries.

Yogurt Journey is open Monday through Thursday from 12:00 p.m.to 9:00 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.