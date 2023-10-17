WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City Council passed measures to get the long-planned South Wenonah Boulevard project launched, another street project that is designed to accommodate large commercial vehicles, relieve some of the traffic on Lawrence and attract new business development.

In the City Council meeting on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, it was announced a major discount grocery chain is looking to expand here in that area, east of the Lowe’s store.

According to a spokesman for the real estate company handling the sale, closure on the land sale is expected at the end of this year.

The council began land acquisition on Tuesday with approval of the purchase of six acres of land owned by Burlington Northern Railway for $362,000 and approval of $668,000 for project design.

The new roadway from Kell Boulevard to Maplewood to the south has been in the long-range plan since the creation of TIF zone Number 2, 20 years ago.

However, the clock is running on getting the project funded because that zone expires at the end of 2025 when property taxes dedicated in that zone for improvements are no longer available.

Construction is scheduled to begin late in 2025 with completion estimated in late 2026.