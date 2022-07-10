WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On Friday, the North Texas Home Builders Association launched the 70th Annual Parade of homes to showcase their latest styles to the public and raise money for local charities.

The Parade of Homes is an event which offers an opportunity for homebuilders to showcase some of their work to the local community.

“It’s a once-a-year event that all the home builders in North Texas come together to put on for the community in support for a lot of good causes. Several builders will enter their projects that they might have been working on for six to 12 months to bring the community inside of these projects that they might not be able to see otherwise,” North Texas Home Builders Association President Tanner Wachsman said.

People who are looking into buying a house or thinking of doing some remodeling can walk through different properties and get inspired by the unique designs.

“You have some traditional styles, you have some newer styles that are playing out in different ways than they have before. Take the farmhouse look, you know, everybody is now looking at the magnolia style coming out of Waco with the board and batten and just this newer fresher look that is reminiscing of olden days, but often you will see modern elements,” Wachsman said.

Not only see the new trends but Wachsman says this event is a great way to learn about home building and important things to look for when buying a new house.

“The different elements they go into creating a luxurious house or a starter home and kinda see everything in between so that you know they can get their feet under them as far as thinking about what steps they might take to start talking to these contractors and building a relationship to eventually lead into a contract and to start of a home building process,” Wachsman said.

This is not the only weekend the parade of homes will offer tours. You have the chance again next weekend.

