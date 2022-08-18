WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A GoFundMe has been started for the victims of an early-morning house fire on Gerald Street Monday.

According to Jody Ashlock, Assistant Fire Marshal for the Wichita Falls Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the 800 block of Gerald Street on Monday, August 15, 2022, at around 12:20 a.m.

When units arrived on the scene, they reported flames were showing from the rear of the home, but had leave the building when the atmosphere became untenable inside.

Authorities said additional manpower was then called to the scene, and the fire was elevated to a three-alarm fire. Ashlock said the fire was controlled in around 30 minutes.

Oncor was called to the scene to assist with the situation after the primary power supply line to the house was burned away.

According to authorities, the fire was caused by an arcing outlet where a window unit air conditioner was plugged in.

Now, a niece to the woman who reportedly lived there with two of her children and five grandchildren has started a GoFundMe to provide aid to them.

On the GoFundMe website, organizer Marlene Griffin said her aunt Jewelene Bradley are having to start over after the fire. Griffin said they lost their clothes, furniture, car and more in the fire.

If you’d like to donate to their family, follow this link.