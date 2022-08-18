WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Friends of a family that recently lost a loved one in a fatal motorcycle accident late Saturday night are seeking the community’s help to come to their aid.

DeEdra Folmar started a GoFundMe on behalf of the Coates family, after the passing of Grayson Coates on Sunday, August 14, 2022, from injuries he suffered in that motorcycle accident

Wichita Falls police officers responded to the area of Midwestern Parkway and Cedar Elm for a motorcycle crash around 10:50 p.m. on Saturday, August 13.

According to a witness at the scene, the motorcycle driven by Coats was traveling at a high rate of speed at Midwestern Parkway on the curve near Cedar Elm Lane. The motorcycle hit the curb and then a metal sign.

Coates passed away Sunday, August 14, at the hospital shortly before 4 a.m. Authorities confirmed he was wearing a helmet.

Coates was a graduate of Rider High School, where he played on the baseball team. He was described as an “incredible individual on and off the field.”

Folmar said the Coates family needs the community’s love and support, but they also need financial assistance to help pay for the services.

Folmar said any amount is welcomed and helpful as this family deals with their tragic loss.

