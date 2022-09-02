WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls tradition will mark its 12th year Saturday, September 3, with an entire street full of garage sale bargains.

The Harding Street Community Garage Sale will run from 8 a.m. to around 1 in the afternoon.

The event isn’t just a garage sale, though. It’s more like a multi-block party with music and food that everyone of all ages can enjoy.

The event was started by Covenant Faith Center Pastor James Hicks as a way to connect to his neighbors and has gotten bigger each year.

The proceeds go back to the church’s mission.

You can start off your treasure hunt at 1500 Harding, where you can get a map showing all the locations participating.