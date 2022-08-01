WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers have issued a Fresh 48 after a man was found dead in the parking lot of a local bar.

According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers responded at 12:11 a.m. on Monday, August 1, 2022, to investigate an assault with a weapon at the Haystack Bar located in the 300 block of North Scott Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Cordera Sherrard Walker, 34, dead in the parking lot. The cause of death was not given at the time of publication.

WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper said this the tenth homicide of the year.

If you have any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888. Also available is the user-friendly phone app – P3 Tips.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $2,500.

This is a fresh 48 so any information received in the first 48 hours that leads to an arrest of the person or persons responsible will receive an additional $500 for a total of up to $3,000.

Please reference Case # 22-080002 somewhere in your tip.