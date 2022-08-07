WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Multiple employees of Vitro Architecture and Glass have been transported to area hospitals following a gas leak in the factory portion of the building.

UPDATE: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, August 7

According to the latest update by the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, eight people were transported to the hospital, and only one was taken by Air Evac.

The fire departments on scene stayed to monitor the remaining employees who were possibly affected.

The current conditions of the employees is unknown at this time.

According to Wichita County Sheriff’s Deputies on scene, a possible gas leak in the section of the factory near the burners is responsible for the emergency treatment of several employees.

Emergency units from American Medical Response, TranS Star, Electra and Clay County have been called to the scene to help transport employees to the hospital. According to deputies, at least six people have been transported.

Air Evac has also transported at least one employee to United Regional.

At this time, it is not certain what type of gas leak caused the response or how seriously employees have been affected.

Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, Wichita Falls Fire Department and Sheppard Air Force Base Fire Department are also responding to the scene.

We have reporters on the scene and are working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.