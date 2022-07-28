WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After serving as President and CEO of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce for nearly a decade, Henry Florsheim has decided to move on.

Florsheim recently accepted an economic development job in Cedar Hill.

“I’m going to Cedar Hill, which is just south of Dallas,” Florsheim said. “It’s in the area around Duncanville, Grand Prarie, Joe Pool Lake and Waxahachie, and I’ll be running economic development for the City of Cedar Hill.”

Florsheim said in the near decade he’s been with the chamber, some major strides have been made.

“Just keep plugging away, and I’ll say that for the whole community, we have made a ton of progress here and some things that are really key in becoming a city where more and more people want to live,” Florsheim said. “We finally got new schools passed, and that’s hugely important, downtown revitalization is really picking up and seeing some great things there.”

As far as advice goes, Florsheim had some to give the community.

“The future is bright, but you have to just be constantly pushing and pushing and pushing to get better every single day,” Florsheim said.

As for the future of the Chamber, Florsheim said the board is planning ahead.

“Next week the chamber board will meet, and they’ll discuss the hiring of an interim CEO to lead the team for the next four months or so, and the board has already contracted with a firm called ‘Jorgensen Consultant’, who is the premier executive search firm for economic development chamber organizations,” Florsheim said. “They’ve already hired that firm, and so they’ll spend the next four months or so going through a national search.”

Florsheim said although it’s tough leaving Wichita Falls, he’s ready to take his family on a new exciting adventure in Cedar Hill.

Friday, July 28, was Florsheim’s last official day with the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce, and of course, we here at KFDX want to wish him good luck on his new journey.