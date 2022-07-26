WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Henry Florsheim is nearing the end of his run as President and CEO of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce.

Florsheim originally shared the news July 5 and announced he and his family are moving to Cedar Hill where he will lead the economic development program.

Today, Florsheim shared a statement with our newsroom reflecting back on his time with the chamber:

“November 1, 2013. My first day on the job in Wichita Falls.

The Chamber was struggling, Wichita Falls was in the middle of a historic drought and the voters were about to easily defeat a proposition to build a new high school. Those were challenging times. It’s amazing to think about how far we’ve come since then.

Today the Chamber team is vibrant and effective, our water supply is in better shape and we’re building new high schools for the first time in fifty years. Today we have hope. Today Wichita Falls is different.

By now you’ve probably heard that July 28th will be my last day as your CEO. The family and I are moving to Cedar Hill, just south of Dallas, where I’ll lead the community’s economic development efforts.

In the near future our Board will appoint an interim CEO to guide the organization for the next few months. During that time, a search committee will work with Jorgenson Consulting to conduct a national search for my replacement. Next week you’ll hear from our Chairman Gordon Drake with an update.

The last nine years have been the most fulfilling of my career. I have thoroughly enjoyed working with you to build a better Wichita Falls. Thanks for everything. I’ll miss you.”

Florsheim’s last day on the job is Thursday, July 28.