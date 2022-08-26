WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Voted the best urban off-road trail in the entire state, the Wee-Chi-Tah Bike Trail saw plenty of action Friday during the off-road ride and run events.

We are less than 24 hours away from the largest 100-mile bike ride in the nation, the 41st Annual Hotter’N Hell Hundred, consisting of multiple events, including the Wee-Chi-Tah Mountain Bike races and runs.

“We’re kind of the stepchildren; we get to come out here and play in the dirt on Fridays, so we’re doing the off-road on our Wee-Chi-Tah Trail that’s out here that everybody can ride throughout the year,” HHH Steering Committee member Michael Boyle said.

With several twists, turns, and up and downs, Boyle said it takes a different breed of cyclist to handle this off-road course, but he said don’t let the course hold you back.

Boyle said even if cycling isn’t your thing, just coming out to watch the races means a lot to those participating in the events.

“You know, a lot of people are a little intimidated to come out and try it, but a lot of times when they get on a mountain bike and they get out here and experience it and they fall in love with it, it’s not as intimidating as it seems,” Boyle said. “Its a lot of fun; you get to be out there and do something different than just seeing pavement all the time.”

The Hotter’N Hell Hundred draws thousands of people to Wichita Falls, and Boyle said it’s great for the city.

“Sometimes they get caught up with, ‘Oh, that race is going on and the traffic flow,’ but really it’s something that the city should take pride in,” Boyle said. “You know, we get thousands of people to come and see our town. It’s just a really great day to come out, and even if you’re not riding, come out and watch it.”

Although the off-road events have wrapped up, Boyle said you still have a chance to catch some high-speed action this weekend.

“If you’ve never seen a crit race, come see the crit races [Saturday] night or on Sunday morning,” Boyle said. “Sunday morning we’re actually doing the crit races downtown, which is really a neat thing to see. Come see the pro racers.”

For more information on the criterium races and a list of other events happening during Hotter’N Hell Hundred, click here.