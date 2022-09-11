WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local religious community with a long, significant history in Wichita Falls capped its celebration Sunday with a luncheon.

The 75th Anniversary Celebration of the Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church was held Saturday, September 10, and Sunday, September 11.

Members gathered Sunday morning for worship and lunch.

The church building dates back to the 1950s, and this celebration provided lifelong members a chance to come and celebrate.

Father Nektarios Morrow said the Greek community shows how diverse the area is.

“And so there’s been an active community here for 75 years,” Morrow said. “Today is a way of recognizing that of families being able to come back that grew up here. But also, emphasizing the strength of the community still today as we’re growing.”

Father Morrow said the next step is the church getting consecrated.

“There’s an identity that goes with that makes our community here in Wichita Falls very diverse,” Morrow said. “Our goal is to have the church consecrated, which hasn’t been done, which is kind of the blessing of the church, and then for it to be here for generations to come.”

He said the church is also going under some remodeling, including new items bought for the altar and starting a church school.