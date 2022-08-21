WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Holy Family Classical Academy welcomed its students back Sunday morning with a chicken and waffle brunch.

Students and their families gathered at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Parish Hall after the Sunday Service August 21 to celebrate the new school year.

Parents also did a flash mob unveiling their school’s mascot as a Crusader.

Board of Directors President Jacob Morath said he’s excited for the school year as they head into their second year.

“We want to welcome all of our families. You know, we’re here to serve their students, to help parents educate their children. Really just kind of build community within the parish and within the school community,” Morath said.

Classical Academy started school last Wednesday.

