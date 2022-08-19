WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 41st Annual Hotter’N Hell Hundred is one week from Saturday, and there will be plenty of events leading up to the big ride.

For instance, the Wee-Chi-Tah Trail allows riders to tackle a fun path with several short, steep climbs and screaming descents.

The trail will be the venue for the Wee-Chi-Tah U.S.A. Cycling Off-Road Trail bike race and the Wee-Chi-Tah Trail Run.

There will be the 11-Mile off-road mountain bike races on Friday, August 26, at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. for the different categories. The half-marathon and 10-kilometer trail runs will be on Sunday, August 28, at 7 a.m.

We will be live from the starting line for the main event Saturday morning, August 27, at 6:30 a.m.

Tobin McDuff and M.J. Baird will host the show, while Michael Bohling, Darrell Franklin and Lauren Linville bring you live interviews from riders and personnel on the side lines.

Find the full list of events here.