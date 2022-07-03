WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Fourth of July is just hours away and before the loud sound of fireworks start, people at Emily’s Legacy Rescue want to remind pet owners not to leave your furry friend alone.

While the Fourth of July is a fun time for people to get together and have a good time, it can be scary or even traumatic for cats and dogs.

Marcus Hil, who is a member at Emily’s Legacy Rescue and fosters dogs at his home, spoke about some of the recommendations that pet owners should be aware of ahead of the holiday.

“A lot of times they panic and if they are in the backyard, you don’t let them in the house, they can climb over or dig under or basically tear down anything between them or where they want to go. Bring them in, sit them on the couch with you. If it takes something else like find them a box to hide them, great, back in the corner, play music for them, be with them,” Marcus Hill said.

Hill also added holidays like the Fourth of July results in more dogs going missing and getting ran over because of fireworks.