WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department are working the scene after human remains were discovered Thursday night.

WFPD officers responded to the 2200 block of McKinney Road at 8:06 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022, to investigate what a resident described as a strong odor coming from the field east of the street.

According to WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officers arrived and discovered a decomposing body in what appeared to be a homeless camp.

Once the body was discovered, detectives with the WFPD Crimes Against Persons Unit responded to the scene for further investigation.

Detectives said they believe the body is that of a known 43-year-old female. They said there were no signs of trauma or foul play.

The body has been sent off for an autopsy and the investigation is ongoing.

