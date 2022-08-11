WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man with over 40 arrests on record was taken into custody once again on Wednesday afternoon on multiple charges while wearing a tee shirt that read, “I Heart WFPD”.

George Robert Wiest, Jr. mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail

George Robert Wiest, Jr., 51, of Wichita Falls, was taken into custody on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

Weist’s booking information also lists outstanding citations from the Wichita Falls Municipal Court.

Deputies with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office said they were at Double D’s Liquor, located in the 7500 block of Seymour Highway, at around 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to the affidavit, deputies assisted in impounding a vehicle from a prior incident at Double D’s Liquor.

Earlier Wednesday morning, former Clay County murder suspect with a long history of arrests in Wichita County Trinity Noland was arrested for forgery after allegedly attempting to cash fraudulent checks.

The affidavit said while in the parking lot of Double D’s Liquor, a deputy was alerted by his WCSO vehicle’s mounted automatic license plate recognition system of a stolen vehicle parked in the same parking lot.

A records check showed the vehicle, a white Toyota Corolla, to be stolen out of Clay County.

Deputies approached the vehicle, and instructed the driver, later identified as Wiest, Jr., to exit the vehicle. He complied, according to deputies, and they detained him in handcuffs.

According to the affidavit, Wiest advised deputies as they were patting him down that he had a syringe in his pocket. Deputies located the syringe along with a glass pipe in his front left pocket.

Upon checking his front right pocket, deputies said they found a small clear box containing a crystal-like substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine.

According to the Wichita County Jail log, Wiest has been arrested 43 times since 1989, including numerous municipal violations, assault, theft, and forgery, as well as multiple drug charges.