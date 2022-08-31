WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Atmos Energy is giving back to the Arts Council Wichita Falls to help them launch a new program.

The Arts Council was presented with a check for $10,000 for its new Imagination Library, a branch of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

This is where kids up to the age of five can sign up and receive a free book once a month until they reach five years old.

Officials with Atmos Energy and the Arts Council said they’re excited to bring this program to Wichita Falls.

“We think it’s very, very important to have children at reading level by third grade, so Imagination Library works perfectly into our pillars for donating,” Pam Hughes Pak with Atmos Energy said. “We’re very excited to be a part of the launch of Imagination Library and what it will do for Wichita Falls.”

The Arts Council was glad to take a project like this on for this area.

“We support arts and culture in our community,” Kristen Shiplet, Development Coordinator with the Arts Council, said. “We want to encourage creative thinking, those critical thinking skills early on. We know it starts when kids are very, very young age, and we just want to be a little bit part of that.”

The Arts Council will be one of 200 nonprofits vying for donations Thursday, September 8, during Texoma Gives.

For more on how you can give back and get your kids signed up for the program, click here.