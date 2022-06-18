WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For more than a century, the weekend of Juneteenth has become a celebration in the United States to commemorate the end of slavery in Texas.

Here in Texoma, many people gathered at Spudder Park for the Juneteenth Bash to celebrate freedom and choice with entertainment. Activities for kids and adults with some even showing their talents with art and music, giving residents from those who attend the annual event year after year. To those attending for the first time, an easy way to celebrate right.

“This event means a lot to us, this is our first time actually attending the event. It just means freedom like we are out here, we get to be ourselves as you can see, there’s so many vendors and so many different cultures out here just to come and experience something that our ancestors couldn’t experience,” Tacqua Page said. “Everyone matters, everyone. Let’s love one another. We are going through hard times right now. If you see your brother and sister down lift them up, don’t keep putting them down. It’s time to lift one another because this is what it’s representing, lifting each other up.”

This is the 16th time Crystal Washington Pope and the nonprofit C.H.A.R.M. were able to put on this free event for the community.

And if you missed it, don’t worry, celebrations continue again Sunday, June 19, for more Juneteenth and Father’s Day celebrations here in Wichita Falls out at Spudder Park.