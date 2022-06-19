WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Jurassic Quest is the nation’s largest traveling exhibit with life-size dinosaurs and underwater creatures.

“We have three main parts we have our exhibit, our live raptor show with baby and we also have a bunch of games and inflatables,” Jurassic Quest Ambassador Alexe Urban said.

Families were seen exploring through history and taking photos with a baby dino and other prehistoric animals.

“We’ve seen the, you know, 50, 60 foot dinosaurs and we came and checked it out and they are huge and my son loves it. So, this is a pretty cool experience,” Jasilyn Boys said.

“Just looking for something fun to do on Father’s Day and this was out here, so came out here from Oklahoma,” Blake Hampton said.

Children of all ages got to see their favorite dinosaur and were even taught how to train a raptor.

“I go raptor but if I had to be specific on what kind of raptor a halszkaraptor,” Aubrey Baxter said.

“I think the JOJO over there the dinosaur that was my favorite part,” Adisson Baxter said.

Real fossils and a giant fossil dig had the little ones busy turning them into true paleontologists.

“I like dinos to infinity and they really my favorite thing because they live a long time until I was born,” Avret Hampton said.