WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Andrew List says Superman has always been his favorite character, but not because he was strong and has powers. His unique tale of “Superman: Solar” was inspired by “All-Star Superman” and “Superman Grounded,” but in high-quality live-action.

“My version of Superman is, we’re really going to show that human side with the Kents when they raise him. They teach him all of these moral values of how to be a good person, and what it means to be a good person,” List said.

During the film, you may see scenes that look familiar because List plans for the majority of it to be filmed in Wichita Falls.

“We’re shooting this in Wichita Falls for the most part. We have a couple of scenes in Oklahoma. For the most part, it could allow people to come together, it could allow businesses to scenes we’re going to do”, List said.

List has worked with video production for more than 15 years, and other works he’s done have gotten over 90 million views. This film will be accessible to everyone for free online.

“They are the core of what a passion project is because there has been so much time money and energy that went into this before we even launched our campaign. It’s about telling a story you care about with characters you love,” List said.

List and his team are looking to raise about $25,000 and have currently raised about $12,000. There are about 30 days left until their deadline.

“It lets us really come together as a community and make a collaborative effort showcasing Wichita falls…Where it looks a lot bigger in the final product. It won’t look as small as Wichita falls looks when you’re driving by”, said List.

