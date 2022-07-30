WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The countdown for back to school is on. With parents racing to get their kids ready for the new year, back to school drives are popping up across Texoma to provide some relief.

Early Saturday morning, July 30, St. Mathew Baptist Church in Wichita Falls opened its doors to families, not for service but for kids to get new backpacks, clothes and shoes, all for free.

“We had several groups came out today to help us,” Pastor Doris Smith said. “We had the Beyond Common Man who came in today and the church Compassion came in, and so basically what we all do [is] come in and we just prepare clothes. We give out clothes, shoes, backpacks, school supplies and snacks.”

For 17 years, the church has continued to help those in need, and with the increase in prices across the country, Pastor Smith said he knows this drive means a lot to local families, who may usually have it hard this time of year.

“We just want to give back to our community, to our city, just letting them know we love them and we just want to make sure that we do our part,” Smith said.

Across town, Mercy Church had a similar mission Saturday with the help of the nonprofit Convoy of Hope.

“We had two purposes: one was to hand out groceries and paper goods to people, but also to provide back to school supplies, and it just went from there and it grew and developed,” Pastor Sharon Daughty said. “It’s kinda become bigger than we expected, and that’s awesome, that’s what we wanted to do, but our goal was to serve the community.”

This is the second year Mercy Church hosted the event, and they are hopeful to continue serving many people in the community.

“Just everyone coming in with a smile on their face ready to be loved on, ready to be served, no expectation of any other kind, and that was really cool to see,” Catherine Pounds with Mercy Church said. “The kids and the parents were really excited just to receive.”

Across town, children were receiving smiles, compassion and much-needed school supplies to start the new school year off right.

The next back to school drive will be Project Back to School, planned for Saturday, August 6, at the MPEC.